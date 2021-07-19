Argentina central bank to use 'full force' to tame FX markets, source says

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank
will use its "full force" to rationalize runaway demand for
dollars and tame the country's volatile parallel foreign
exchange markets, which have heated up due to tough capital
controls, a bank source told Reuters on Monday.
Earlier this month the bank tightened rules on companies
accessing dollars in alternative foreign exchange markets, part
of a bid to limit parallel trades where individuals and firms
pay a steep premium for hard currency.
The bank source, declining to be named, told Reuters the
bank would wait and see how effective the measures it had taken
were before deciding if more restrictions were needed. Dollars
trade for around 170 pesos on popular parallel markets, versus
the official rate of around 96 pesos.
"We are using our full force to rationalize the demand for
dollars," the person said. "We will continue on this track."
Many companies and individuals in the South American nation
access dollars via legal, though unofficial, as well as illicit
black market routes that often involve processes of buying and
then selling financial assets in Argentina and abroad.
Argentina imposed tough capital controls in 2019 that have
been hardened in a bid to stem an outflow of dollars from the
country, which is locked in talks to revamp some $45 billion it
owes the International Monetary Fund.
The central bank has also been rebuilding depleted foreign
reserves and purchased over $7 billion so far in 2021, official
data show, though is set for a more complex second half of the
year with seasonally lower farm exports, the person said.
"The third quarter will be a more complex period for
reserves," the person added, adding that the bank was prepared
if needed to sell dollars up until the end of the year, though
there could be a "positive surprise" given high global prices
for commodities and helpful weather spurring grains harvests.
The person added, however, that cold winter weather and
dryness impacting waterway levels was increasing the need for
more imports of combustibles, which would likely create an
energy deficit after a balance last year.
A spokesperson for the central bank declined to comment.
SLOW PESO DECLINE
Argentina has been battling swirling economic and debt
crises for years. Inflation is running at an annualized rate
just over 50%, the benchmark interest rate is 38% and poverty
levels jumped to 42% at the end of last year.
The grains-producing country, in recession since 2018, also
saw growth hammered even further by the coronavirus pandemic
last year, though it has shown signs of recovery this year.
The center-left Peronist government is locked in debt talks
with the IMF, with recent progress in negotiations and hopes of
sealing a deal later this year or early in 2022.
Tough capital controls, first imposed after a market crash
in 2019 by the previous government, have helped keep the
official peso rate in check, though analysts have said the
controls create pent-up inflation that will need to be released.
The central bank source said a recent deceleration trend in
the devaluation of the peso would continue but did not foresee a
sharp devaluation later this year, which some analysts have
anticipated ahead of mid-term elections in November.
Inflation, while still sky-high, has been cooling on a
monthly basis to a 2021-low 3.2% in June. The government and
central bank see this decline continuing in the second half the
year, which could avert the need for an interest rate hike.
The central bank source said at current monthly inflation
levels, a rate hike was unlikely unless prices rose strongly
again in the second half of the year. Other regional countries
like Chile and Brazil have made recent interest rate hikes.
The person added that there was a longer-term shift to move
away from the benchmark interest rate set by central bank-issued
Leliq short-term notes to Treasury debt on the open market,
though it was on ongoing process to build market confidence.
