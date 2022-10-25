Argentina changes biofuel pricing in line with surging inflation

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's government
has set new criteria for fixing the value of sugar cane- and
corn-based bioethanol used in gasoline for domestic consumption,
the country's official gazette said on Tuesday.
The measure aims to adjust prices in line with the sharp
rise in inflation in the country, which could exceed 100% this
year.
The ministry of economy's energy secretariat said in the
resolution the prices "will be updated in accordance with and
proportionally to the variation in the price of petrol at the
pump".
The resolution proposed the possibility of alternative
pricing mechanisms in cases of substantial discrepancies with
the biofuel production costs.
According to data from the energy secretariat, the value of
sugar cane-based bioethanol is 88.24 pesos per litre, while the
price for corn-based bioethanol is trading at 107.411 pesos per
litre.
Argentina's biofuel exports are on track to set a record
this year, said a recent report by consultancy firm
Investigaciones Económicas Sectoriales (IES).
"In 2022, sector activity will show an increase in
production and sales for both biodiesel and bioethanol," it
said.
(Reporting by Hernan Nessi
Editing by Marguerita Choy)