Argentina creates fund to help ease pain from drought-hit Parana river

BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Saturday
it would dedicate $10.4 million to help ease the pain caused by
an ongoing drought that has seen the Parana River, a key
transport route for the country's precious grain crop, wither to
its lowest level in 77 years.
Lack of rain in Brazil, where the Parana originates, has
sharply reduced cargo traffic and sparked concerns amongst local
communities who depend on the river for drinking water and
energy. The dryness has also reduced the amount of cargo that
can be carried by ships at the height of the Argentine corn and
soy export season.
"Impact on the supply and quality of drinking water,
navigation and port operations, the ecosystem, fish fauna and
the generation of hydroelectric energy is expected," Argentina's
government said in a statement.
The government said the fund would be dedicated to helping
the provinces and communities that depend on the river.
About 80% of Argentina's agricultural exports are shipped
from Rosario ports and down the Parana, out to the Atlantic.
The shallowness of the Parana threatens to cost the
country's grains farmers and exporters almost $315 million over
a six-month period through August, the Rosario grains exchange
said last week.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter and top
supplier of soymeal feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from
Europe to Southeast Asia.
