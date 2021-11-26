Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina cuts 2021 fiscal deficit target to around 3.5%

11/26/2021 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Friday the fiscal deficit for the year would be around 3.5%, below a previously amended target of 4%, a boost for the grains-producing country as it seeks to balance spending with the need to reduce its debts.

Argentina is locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to roll over some $45 billion in payments it cannot make and is preparing a multi-year economic plan that will be key to sealing a deal.

The IMF will want to see plans for reducing the fiscal deficit further, though the Argentine government has been clear it wants to avoid belt-tightening and instead improve taxation and find financing from multilateral lenders.

In a statement, the Economy Ministry said it was amending its budget for the year to take into account policy decisions already made that impacted primary spending, as well as an "increase in tax collection".

"It is estimated that the primary fiscal deficit for the year 2021 will be around 3.5% of GDP," it said.

In the government's budget sent to Congress late last year it had targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.5% of gross domestic product in 2021 and an economic rebound of 5.5%. The fiscal deficit target was cut to 4% in September this year.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman has said recently that growth should top 9% this year amid a faster-than-expected rebound.

The economy is predicted to grow 4% next year, according to a draft 2022 budget, which has also pegged the fiscal deficit number at 3.3% of GDP for next year. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Walter Bianchi Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22aAmazon's Black Friday greeted by climate activists, strikes in Europe
RE
08:22aYen, franc surge as new virus variant rattles markets
RE
08:22aTurks scramble to find medications after lira plunge hits supply
RE
08:21aYen, franc surge as new virus variant rattles markets
RE
08:21aBank of England's Pill says ground is prepared for rate hike
RE
08:16aBiden administration to release federal oil leasing review soon - sources
RE
08:16aBioNTech says it expects more data on new variant in 2 weeks
RE
08:11aGLOBAL LNG-Asia prices inch down on COVID concerns; fundamentals remain bullish
RE
08:05aArgentina cuts 2021 fiscal deficit target to around 3.5%
RE
08:03aSpain to suspend flights to S.Africa, Botswana over new COVID-19 variant, TVE says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virus fears lead to post-Thanksgiving blues for stocks, oil
2FTSE 100 on course for year's worst session on virus scare
3Beijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sou..
4Cryptocurrencies tumble as coronavirus variant shakes markets
5Money markets scale back ECB rate hike bets on coronavirus variant worr..

HOT NEWS