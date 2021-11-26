Argentina cuts 2021 fiscal deficit target to around 3.5%

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said
on Friday the fiscal deficit for the year would be around 3.5%,
below a previously amended target of 4%, a boost for the
grains-producing country as it seeks to balance spending with
the need to reduce its debts.
Argentina is locked in talks with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) to roll over some $45 billion in payments it cannot
make and is preparing a multi-year economic plan that will be
key to sealing a deal.
The IMF will want to see plans for reducing the fiscal
deficit further, though the Argentine government has been clear
it wants to avoid belt-tightening and instead improve taxation
and find financing from multilateral lenders.
In a statement, the Economy Ministry said it was amending
its budget for the year to take into account policy decisions
already made that impacted primary spending, as well as an
"increase in tax collection".
"It is estimated that the primary fiscal deficit for the
year 2021 will be around 3.5% of GDP," it said.
In the government's budget sent to Congress late last year
it had targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.5% of gross domestic
product in 2021 and an economic rebound of 5.5%. The fiscal
deficit target was cut to 4% in September this year.
Economy Minister Martin Guzman has said recently that growth
should top 9% this year amid a faster-than-expected rebound.
The economy is predicted to grow 4% next year, according to
a draft 2022 budget, which has also pegged the fiscal deficit
number at 3.3% of GDP for next year.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Walter Bianchi
Editing by Frances Kerry)