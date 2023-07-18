BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -A delegation from Argentina's Economy Ministry traveled to Washington on Tuesday to finalize details on the goals and disbursements involved in a $44 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, a government spokesperson said.

The delegation includes Deputy Economy Minister Gabriel Rubinstein, and top adviser Leonardo Madcur, they said.

The IMF confirmed through a spokesperson that the meeting was taking place, adding that teams "began face-to-face technical meetings this afternoon in Washington D.C., to advance the fifth review of the Fund-supported program. These meetings are expected to continue over the next few days."

The IMF said more details would be communicated "in due course."

Argentina is seeking to alter the economic goals it had agreed with the IMF and bring forward some of the IMF disbursements scheduled for this year, as the South American country battles a severe financial crisis that could worsen further due to a lack of international reserves.

The maturity for some $2.6 billion plus interest owed by Argentina to the IMF is coming up at the end of July.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires; additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York;Editing by Matthew Lewis and Sandra Maler)