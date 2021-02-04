Argentina does not rule out an increase in grains export taxes - media

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Argentine government has
not ruled out the possibility of increasing taxes on food
exports as part of its effort to control high inflation, the
president's Deputy Chief of Staff Cecilia Todesca said in a
local radio interview on Thursday.
Consumer prices in the grains exporting country rose by more
than 36% last year, heaping economic problems on families also
hit by a recession that started in 2018 and fallout from the
COVID-19 pandemic.
"I do not rule out anything," Todesca said when asked by
radio station El Destape if the government might further
increase taxes on food exports.
"We don't have that many tools and we have to use everything
we have," she added.
In recent months, international prices of soybeans and corn
have reached their highest levels in years. Argentina is the
world's No. 3 corn exporter and the top international supplier
of soymeal livestock feed.
Todesca told El Destape that the goal of President Alberto
Fernandez was to dialogue with farmers and agro-exporters to
find methods to avoid sharp increases in domestic food prices.
Last month the government moved to limit corn exports with
the intention of lowering domestic food prices, but it ditched
the plan after protests from the agricultural sector.
Growers said the limits would have weighed on investment and
farm production at a time when the central bank needs export
dollars to replenish its foreign currency reserves.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein
Editing by Marguerita Choy)