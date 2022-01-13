Argentina drought scorches crops as 'pivotal' rains approach

(Adds weather report from Buenos Aires grains exchange, Rosario
exchange estimate on impact to farmers' incomes)
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Carlos Boffini, an
Argentine grains farmer from Colón in the north of Buenos Aires
province, is praying for rain amid an extended drought and heat
wave that has hammered the country's soy and corn harvest
outlook.
The major Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday slashed its
forecast for 2021/22 corn production to 48 million tonnes, down
a huge 8 million tonnes from its previous outlook, scuppering
what had been expected to be a record harvest.
The exchange also cut soybean production to 40 million
tonnes from 45 million tonnes previously, and said that the
drought so far had caused an estimated $2.9 billion hit to
grains farmers' expected incomes.
"The early corn has been battered. The sun is fierce, it is
seven in the evening and it continues to burn you," said
Boffini. "Fifty percent (of early corn) was lost. Soy is holding
out a bit longer, but it needs water."
Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy and the
no. 2 producer of corn, is going through a prolonged dry spell
linked to the La Nina climate pattern which usually leads to
lower rainfall in central parts of the country's farm belt.
A major heat wave with temperatures rising as high as around
45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in some areas has further compounded
the period of low rainfall, scorching crops in key stages of
development and hurting yields.
"The water stress in December has slowed down growth,
causing flower abortion, leaf burning, seedling death in the
most affected areas and some planting in fields starting to be
abandoned," the Rosario exchange said in a crop report.
The exchange added that later-sown corn would rely on rains
arriving, although those could be delayed until March towards
the end of the southern hemisphere summer.
"The rains stopped from late December. Christmas passed and
it did not rain, New Year came and it did not rain, and it still
does not rain," Boffini said.
"At night it does not cool down and the crops are not
oxygenated. This whole area is very complicated."
'RAINS ARE COMING'
Germán Heinzenknecht, meteorologist at the Applied
Climatology Consultancy (CCA), was more optimistic. He said that
from Sunday the temperature would drop and that some rains would
arrive, which could help temper the losses crops faced.
"The volume of rainfall is going to be uneven, we can hope
for between 30-40 millimeters in the core agricultural areas,
with some areas that could see double these figures," he said.
"The amount of water is though going to fall short of what
the fields need. You will not have a full recovery, but we hope
that after this event we will enter a process of recovery of the
level of rainfall, with a loss of the La Niña effect."
He said early corn had suffered heavy losses, but soybeans
could get a reprieve if the coming rainfall lasted.
"This could be a pivotal event for the campaign," he said.
"The rains are coming. We still can't say it's a disaster."
The Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a report https://www.bolsadecereales.com/imagenes/informe_climatico/2022-01/540-perspectivasagroclimatica13.01.pdf
on Thursday that it expected rains of "varied intensity" next
week, focused on the central area of Argentina, while there
would be "moderate to abundant" rainfall in the following
period.
For now, Boffini can only look to the skies.
"Let's see how much it rains, because with 15-20
millimeters, the next day it is as if nothing happened," said
Boffini. "You have to watch and hope that at least you do not
continue to lose more."
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath
Editing by Adam Jourdan, Alexandra Hudson and Frances Kerry)