Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Argentina economy to grow more than 5% in 2023, minister says

01/08/2023 | 04:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy will grow "significantly" more than 5% in 2023, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Sunday.

The most recent official data shows the South American country's economy expanded 5.9% on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2022. Argentina's budget for 2023 estimates growth of 2% for this year.

"The level of (gross domestic) product growth for this year will be very much higher than 4 (percent) ...," Massa, who took up his post in mid-2022, told the Argentine newspaper Perfil, adding that "it will be much higher than 5%."

Argentina's government is facing an economic crisis marked by an inflation rate of nearly 100% inflation last year and depleted foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Writing by Maximilian Heath and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.07% 190.658 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 179.24 Delayed Quote.1.24%
Latest news "Economy"
04:56pMarketmind: Soft landings and re-openings
RE
04:29pArgentina economy to grow more than 5% in 2023, minister says
RE
04:14pItaly's Chiesi Farmaceutici to buy Amryt Pharma in a $1.48 bln deal
RE
03:54pBrazilian police fire tear gas at Bolsonaro supporters
RE
03:20pZelenskiy: Ukraine holding two towns, Russians in new attacks
RE
03:19pItaly's Chiesi Farmaceutici to buy Amryt Pharma in a $1.48 bln deal
RE
02:34pIndia's Paytm bank gets central bank nod to name new CEO
RE
02:31pGermany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says
RE
02:29pBolsonaro supporters invade Congress, presidential palace in Brasilia
RE
02:27pWhite House says it doesn't want to 'go around Congress' on debt ceiling
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sartorius CEO expects less technological openness with China
2Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
3Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak rupe..
4No sign of casualties after Russia claims revenge attack on Ukrainian s..
5Seattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsu..

HOT NEWS