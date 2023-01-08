Argentina economy to grow more than 5% in 2023, minister says

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy will
grow "significantly" more than 5% in 2023, Economy Minister
Sergio Massa said on Sunday.
The most recent official data shows the South American
country's economy expanded 5.9% on a year-on-year basis in the
third quarter of 2022. Argentina's budget for 2023 estimates
growth of 2% for this year.
"The level of (gross domestic) product growth for this year
will be very much higher than 4 (percent) ...," Massa, who took
up his post in mid-2022, told the Argentine newspaper Perfil,
adding that "it will be much higher than 5%."
Argentina's government is facing an economic crisis marked
by an inflation rate of nearly 100% inflation last year and
depleted foreign currency reserves.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Writing by Maximilian Heath and
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao)