Argentina economy to grow more than 5% in 2023, minister says

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy will grow "significantly" more than 5% in 2023, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Sunday.

The most recent official data shows the South American country's economy expanded 5.9% on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2022. Argentina's budget for 2023 estimates growth of 2% for this year.

"The level of (gross domestic) product growth for this year will be very much higher than 4 (percent) ...," Massa, who took up his post in mid-2022, told the Argentine newspaper Perfil, adding that "it will be much higher than 5%."

Argentina's government is facing an economic crisis marked by an inflation rate of nearly 100% inflation last year and depleted foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Writing by Maximilian Heath and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao)