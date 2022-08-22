Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina extends tax incentives on undeclared savings to spur construction

08/22/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Argentina's new Economy Minister Sergio Massa talks to the media, in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's new Economy Minister Sergio Massa on Monday announced the extension of a plan offering tax incentives to Argentines who use undeclared savings to invest in construction projects, as part of a government effort to boost industry and employment.

    The law extends one passed last year and sets tax rates of between 5% and 20% for newly declared funds invested in construction, with the rate depending on how soon the funds are declared.

"The first objective is to transform dormant savings, which are often not declared before the treasury, into investment and work," Massa said at a ceremony in Buenos Aires, calling construction the "mother of industries."

The plan also offers state benefits to workers who become formally employed in construction.

Massa, who was sworn in at the beginning of the month, said he hopes the plan will bring the number of Argentines employed in construction from 430,000 to 450,000 during its year-long mandate.

The government of President Alberto Fernandez is seeking to revive Latin America's third-largest economy, which is suffering from growing poverty and an inflation rate that could end the year around 90%.

Argentina's economy is slated to grow 3.4% in 2022, according to analysts consulted by the central bank, after recovering 10.3% in 2021.

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) and the ministry will provide details in the coming days on the conditions of the plan.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.53% 135.8644 Delayed Quote.17.04%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.36% 136.64 Delayed Quote.32.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37pGermany's Uniper to restart coal-fired power plant as Gazprom halts supply to Europe
RE
04:37pTech Down as Inflation Fears Cool Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:34pConsumer Cos Down as Natural Gas Spike Seen Hurting Spending -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:33pHealth Care Edges Lower as Sector Seen Resilient to Inflation - Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:31pMaterials Down as Hopes for Less Aggressive Fed Fades -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:30pArgentina extends tax incentives on undeclared savings to spur construction
RE
04:28pGoldman Sachs' long-running gender bias lawsuit set for June 2023 trial
RE
04:25pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm after hitting six-week low, cattle futures weak
RE
04:24pToronto market hits 2-week low as bond yields climb
RE
04:22pWall Street ends sharply lower on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
3European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
4AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
5ENCAVIS AG is expanding its solar park portfolio in the Netherlands by ..

HOT NEWS