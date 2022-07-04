Argentina financial leaders pledge 'sustainable' fiscal program

BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's new economy
minister, Silvina Batakis, and central bank head Miguel Pesce,
pledged on Monday to follow a "sustainable fiscal program,"
looking to address investor concerns after the shock exit of the
former economic chief.
Batakis was named economy minister after Martin Guzman
abruptly resigned as minister over the weekend amid rising
tensions within the government over how to handle the economy,
worrying investors about a potential populist policy shift.
"Batakis and Pesce shared the importance of continuing to
work on a sustainable fiscal program and the accumulation of
reserves," the central bank said in a statement, adding that the
two also agreed on the need to strengthen local capital markets.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing
by Paul Simao)