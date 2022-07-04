Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Argentina financial leaders pledge 'sustainable' fiscal program

07/04/2022 | 06:43pm BST
BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's new economy minister, Silvina Batakis, and central bank head Miguel Pesce, pledged on Monday to follow a "sustainable fiscal program," looking to address investor concerns after the shock exit of the former economic chief.

Batakis was named economy minister after Martin Guzman abruptly resigned as minister over the weekend amid rising tensions within the government over how to handle the economy, worrying investors about a potential populist policy shift.

"Batakis and Pesce shared the importance of continuing to work on a sustainable fiscal program and the accumulation of reserves," the central bank said in a statement, adding that the two also agreed on the need to strengthen local capital markets. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Paul Simao)


