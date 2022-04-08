Argentina gov't says Bolivia gas deal to save $769 mln, replace LNG imports

BUENOS AIRES, April 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's new deal with
Bolivia to up natural gas imports will bring savings of $769
million in foreign-exchange reserves and replace 14 vessels of
increasingly expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG), Energy
Secretary Dario Martinez said on Friday.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and his Bolivian
counterpart Luis Arce on Thursday reached a deal for Bolivia to
export 14 million cubic meters of natural gas per day to
Argentina, a boost but not as high as hoped.
Bolivia will also give priority to Argentina for further
supply if it is able to increase its production.
Martinez said Argentina agreed to pay Bolivia an average
$12.18 per million BTU (British thermal units) of natural gas,
adding that international LNG prices were more than three times
that and diesel prices were over twice as high.
"It is good news for the country, for Argentineans in
general, for the central bank's foreign-exchange reserves and
for the government's fiscal plan," Martinez said in a statement.
"Considering the average price we got, the additional volume
(from Bolivia) will allow us to save about $769 million, and
also replace 14 LNG ships," he added.
Fernando Meiter, an analyst at Gas Energy Latin America,
told local radio station Mitre on Friday that the deal was not
enough to solve Argentina's natural gas deficit, as demand is
seen at 120 million cubic meters per day.
According to his calculation, the country would need to
import about 70 LNG vessels in 2022. LNG prices hit record highs
after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires
Writing by Gabriel Araujo
Editing by Matthew Lewis)