Argentina grain inspectors continue strike over weekend - union

SANTIAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain inspectors'
union, Urgara, said on Thursday that its members will continue
to strike over the weekend after failing to strike a wage deal
despite two meetings with the Chamber of Private and Commercial
Ports (CPPC).
The strike comes after Argentina's soy crushing companies
signed a contract with oilseed workers' unions on Tuesday night,
ending a stoppage that delayed the loading of ships and stalled
soy crushing since workers walked off the job on Dec. 9.
"Next Monday we will have a fresh meeting with the CPPC and
we hope to be able to reach an agreement that meets the needs of
the workers who stood by throughout the pandemic to safeguard
foreign exchange income and the country's economic growth," said
Urgara in a statement.
The union wants salary increases and an extraordinary bonus
for its members having worked during the COVID-19 crisis.
Argentina's economy has suffered very high inflation over
successive years, with the pandemic exacerbating the crisis.
The companies that make up the CPPC are the same
international agro-export companies that reached the agreement
on Tuesday with the oilseed workers' unions.
Urgara's strike has the most significant impact on
Argentina's southern ports, Bahía Blanca and Necochea, since
companies operating out of the northern agro-port hub of Rosario
- which handles 80% of Argentina's agricultural products - tend
to hire grain receivers who are not associated with Urgara.
Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soymeal and a major
international soybean, wheat and corn suppliers.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Aislinn Laing)