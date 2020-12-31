Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina grain inspectors continue strike over weekend - union

12/31/2020 | 09:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain inspectors' union, Urgara, said on Thursday that its members will continue to strike over the weekend after failing to strike a wage deal despite two meetings with the Chamber of Private and Commercial Ports (CPPC).

The strike comes after Argentina's soy crushing companies signed a contract with oilseed workers' unions on Tuesday night, ending a stoppage that delayed the loading of ships and stalled soy crushing since workers walked off the job on Dec. 9.

"Next Monday we will have a fresh meeting with the CPPC and we hope to be able to reach an agreement that meets the needs of the workers who stood by throughout the pandemic to safeguard foreign exchange income and the country's economic growth," said Urgara in a statement.

The union wants salary increases and an extraordinary bonus for its members having worked during the COVID-19 crisis. Argentina's economy has suffered very high inflation over successive years, with the pandemic exacerbating the crisis.

The companies that make up the CPPC are the same international agro-export companies that reached the agreement on Tuesday with the oilseed workers' unions.

Urgara's strike has the most significant impact on Argentina's southern ports, Bahía Blanca and Necochea, since companies operating out of the northern agro-port hub of Rosario - which handles 80% of Argentina's agricultural products - tend to hire grain receivers who are not associated with Urgara.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soymeal and a major international soybean, wheat and corn suppliers. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Aislinn Laing)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aElectric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
RE
12:21aNYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telco companies
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMacau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020
RE
2020Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from U.S. business groups
RE
2020Soccer-Chelsea confirm 32.5 million pound profit despite COVID-19 hit on revenue
RE
2020South Korean Exports Pick Up Strongly in December
DJ
2020Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
RE
2020Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan - Yomiuri
RE
2020In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : U.S. STOCKS IN 2020: A year for the history books, in charts
2Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
3ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenu..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
5With little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ