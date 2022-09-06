Argentina hikes biofuel prices for domestic market

The Ministry of Economy's energy secretariat set the price of biodiesel at 220,000 Argentine pesos ($1,566) per tonne, up from a previous 198,143 pesos per tonne, according to the country's official gazette.

Argentina, which is suffering a long-running inflation crisis, is a major global producer of biofuels, mainly biodiesel, and regularly updates its prices for the domestic market. The country's annualized inflation rate is over 70%.

The new prices will be valid from September 2022 until the publication of a new decision to replace them, the state bulletin added.

Another resolution set the value for sugarcane-based bioethanol at 88.24 pesos per liter, up from 80.561 pesos.

The price for corn-based bioethanol will stand at 107.411 pesos with the new rule, from a previous level of 96.35 pesos.

The new pricing scheme will take effect on Tuesday.

($1 = 140.5000 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Jan Harvey)