Argentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets amid drought - sources

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's government is in
final talks with International Monetary Fund officials to ease
foreign exchange reserves targets for 2023 under the country's
$44 billion program, two sources close to the matter told
Reuters.
The move comes as the South American commodities exporter is
facing the worst drought in 60 years, which has pummeled soy,
corn and wheat crops, compromising already weak foreign exchange
reserves.
