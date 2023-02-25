Argentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets amid drought - sources

(Updates with IMF spokesperson comment, debt buy back details)
LONDON/BUENOS AIRES, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's
government is in final talks with International Monetary Fund
officials to ease foreign exchange reserves targets for 2023
under the country's $44 billion program, two sources close to
the matter told Reuters.
The move comes as the South American commodities exporter is
facing the worst drought in 60 years, which has pummeled soy,
corn and wheat crops, compromising already weak foreign exchange
reserves.
Discussions include the impact of the drought on 2023 goals
for net reserves, said an Argentina economy ministry adviser who
asked not to be named because the talks were ongoing.
Talks are now focused on agreeing on exact figures, said one
of the sources. An Argentine government source, who asked not to
be named because discussions are private, said talks are ongoing
but nothing is defined yet.
Officials for the Economy Ministry declined to comment.
A spokesperson for the IMF said that the Fund's staff and
the Argentine authorities are discussing the fourth review of
the programme, and it will communicate the outcome of those
discussions in due course.
A group of representatives from Argentina's central bank and
Economy Ministry arrived in Washington this week for the fourth
review of the extended fund facility program approved in March
2022, after a failed bailout four years earlier.
Meanwhile, Economy Minister Sergio Massa met with IMF
Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the
Group of 20 meetings in Bengaluru, India.
The talks to change the central bank net reserves targets
for this year are pre-emptive, as the country did meet its
end-December 2022 net reserves targets, another source added.
The world's top exporter of soy oil and meal is also facing
a rise in import costs of energy and fertilizers due to the war
in Ukraine, adding pressure to much-needed dollar reserves.
These discussions come shortly after the country decided
in January to start a
debt buyback
of its overseas debt of up to $1 billion. Earlier this
month, IMF official Nigel Chalk said that Argentina shouldn't
undermine targets to
rebuild
its "scarce" foreign currency reserves.
Net reserves today stand at around $4.4 billion,
according to calculations from Buenos Aires-based brokerage firm
PPI Inversiones.
Under the latest review, Argentina had been set the target
of net reserves to increase by $5.5 billion at the end of March
and $9.8 billion at the end of the year.
(Additional reporting by Adam Jourdan, Editing by Mark Potter
and Diane Craft)