BUENOS AIRES, April 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output fell 1.4% in February from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and decreased 1.3% from January in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Aida Peláez-Fernández; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)