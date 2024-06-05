BUENOS AIRES, June 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output fell 16.6% in April from a year earlier in non-seasonally adjusted terms, while increasing 1.8% from March in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stéphanie Hamel and Walter Bianchi, Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|976.1 ARS
|+0.08%
|+0.66%
|-
|898 ARS
|+0.17%
|+0.56%
|-
BlackRock: IBIT becomes the world's largest Bitcoin ETF - Crypto recap
Pro-Trump spending group plans $100 million ad blitz in US battleground states
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abbvie, Air Products, Applied Materials, KLA Corporation, UnitedHealth...
BlackRock, Citadel-backed group to start new national stock exchange in Texas, WSJ reports
Exclusive-Chinese AI chip firms downgrading designs to secure TSMC production, sources say