Argentina inflation cools more than expected in November

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly
inflation rate slowed to 4.9% in November, undershooting
forecasts, a silver lining for the South American country's
embattled government even as it grapples with annual price rises
heading toward 100% by the end of the year.
The official INDEC statistics agency said on Thursday that
rolling 12-month inflation through November hit 92.4%, with
prices up 85.3% during the first 11 months of the year. The
monthly rate was the lowest since February and well below
analyst forecasts of 5.9%.
Despite the monthly slowdown, Argentines are still battling
one of the highest inflation rates in the world, which eats away
at wages and saps earning power. Poverty is high at nearly 40%
with many having to tighten their belts as prices rise.
"It is difficult to manage a budget from one month to the
next," Natalia Jones told Reuters on the streets of Buenos Aires
shopping for vegetables. "The rent in my house is being hiked
every three months instead of six months as normal."
Eduardo Ortega, manager of a grocery shop in Buenos
Aires, said it meant people were cutting back on the amount of
food they could buy.
"Habits have changed a lot. Before, people used to get two
kilos, one kilo. Now they don't," he said. "If it was whole
fruit before now it's half a fruit. It changed a lot, just in
the last year."
The government has looked to tamp down food costs with price
freeze agreements with retailers. The items that saw the most
increase in November were housing, water, electricity, gas and
other fuels, up 8.7% due to a reduction in state subsidies.
And analysts said the outlook remained complicated after
years of struggling to bring down high prices.
"With fair pricing policies, it was expected that the rise
in the CPI would moderate. However, this measure acts only as a
patch and magnifies the problems ahead," said economist Santiago
Casas, from the Fundacion Libertad y Progreso consultancy.
"Without a stabilization plan carried out by a credible
government, where a solution is given to the debt in pesos and
the fiscal deficit is reduced, inflation will remain high."
