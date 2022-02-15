Argentina inflation hits nine-month high 3.9% in January

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's Consumer Price Index (CPI) advanced 3.9% in the first month of 2022, the highest monthly reading since April last year though slightly below analyst forecasts as the government tries to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The South American country is grappling with inflation running at 50.7% on an annual basis, with some analysts forecasting that rate will climb higher this year despite government pledges to rein prices in.

A Reuters poll of 12 local analysts had forecast a rise of 4.0% in the month, with projections ranging from a minimum rise of 3.4% to a maximum of 4.5%, driven by food and beverage costs.

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are ironing out the details of a deal to revamp more than $40 billion in debts, which will target inflation, but also likely see the country forced to curb energy subsidies that keep prices low.

"Our inflation estimate for 2022 remains at 58%," said Alejandro Giacoia, an economist at consulting firm Econviews, adding the price momentum from last year would be hard to slow.

"The adjustments in utility rates, and the correction of the exchange rate expected under the program with the IMF are the main factors that will put pressure on prices."

Horacio Larghi, economist and director of consultancy Invenómica, said "very important increases" in food and beverages had driven prices in January.

"There are other seasonal factors that also play negatively, in all areas associated with tourism," he added, referring to the Southern Hemisphere summer holiday season.

