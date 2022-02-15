Argentina inflation hits nine-month high 3.9% in January

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's Consumer Price
Index (CPI) advanced 3.9% in the first month of 2022, the
highest monthly reading since April last year though slightly
below analyst forecasts as the government tries to rein in
stubbornly high inflation.
The South American country is grappling with inflation
running at 50.7% on an annual basis, with some analysts
forecasting that rate will climb higher this year despite
government pledges to rein prices in.
A Reuters poll of 12 local analysts had forecast a rise of
4.0% in the month, with projections ranging from a minimum rise
of 3.4% to a maximum of 4.5%, driven by food and beverage costs.
Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are
ironing out the details of a deal to revamp more than $40
billion in debts, which will target inflation, but also likely
see the country forced to curb energy subsidies that keep prices
low.
"Our inflation estimate for 2022 remains at 58%," said
Alejandro Giacoia, an economist at consulting firm Econviews,
adding the price momentum from last year would be hard to slow.
"The adjustments in utility rates, and the correction of the
exchange rate expected under the program with the IMF are the
main factors that will put pressure on prices."
Horacio Larghi, economist and director of consultancy
Invenómica, said "very important increases" in food and
beverages had driven prices in January.
"There are other seasonal factors that also play negatively,
in all areas associated with tourism," he added, referring to
the Southern Hemisphere summer holiday season.
(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Gareth
Jones and Nick Zieminski)