Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina inflation hits nine-month high 3.9% in January

02/15/2022 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's Consumer Price Index (CPI) advanced 3.9% in the first month of 2022, the highest monthly reading since April last year though slightly below analyst forecasts as the government tries to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The South American country is grappling with inflation running at 50.7% on an annual basis, with some analysts forecasting that rate will climb higher this year despite government pledges to rein prices in.

A Reuters poll of 12 local analysts had forecast a rise of 4.0% in the month, with projections ranging from a minimum rise of 3.4% to a maximum of 4.5%, driven by food and beverage costs.

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are ironing out the details of a deal to revamp more than $40 billion in debts, which will target inflation, but also likely see the country forced to curb energy subsidies that keep prices low.

"Our inflation estimate for 2022 remains at 58%," said Alejandro Giacoia, an economist at consulting firm Econviews, adding the price momentum from last year would be hard to slow.

"The adjustments in utility rates, and the correction of the exchange rate expected under the program with the IMF are the main factors that will put pressure on prices."

Horacio Larghi, economist and director of consultancy Invenómica, said "very important increases" in food and beverages had driven prices in January.

"There are other seasonal factors that also play negatively, in all areas associated with tourism," he added, referring to the Southern Hemisphere summer holiday season.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Gareth Jones and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.69% 120.9403 Delayed Quote.3.29%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.20% 106.46 Delayed Quote.3.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pWall Street surges as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool
RE
02:28pJury reaches verdict in Sarah Palin defamation lawsuit against NY Times
RE
02:28pWall Street surges as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool
RE
02:26pU.S. to experience as much sea level rise by 2050 as it did in past century, NOAA says
RE
02:26pNetherlands to drop most COVID measures starting Friday
RE
02:25pCOVID vaccination during pregnancy helps protect babies after birth -U.S. study
RE
02:23pFrance opens new business campus to tackle cyberattacks
RE
02:20pArgentina inflation hits nine-month high 3.9% in January
RE
02:19pU.S. Senate Democrats forced to postpone Fed nominee vote after Republican no-show
RE
02:18pEricsson says its 2019 probe found serious compliance breaches in Iraq
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Enbridge, GSK, PepsiCo, Moody's, Novavax...
5Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store

HOT NEWS