  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Argentina inflation seen at 95.5% in 2022 -central bank poll

01/06/2023 | 05:23pm EST
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's inflation rate is seen reaching 95.5% in 2022, according to a central bank poll of analysts released on Friday, below previous estimates that inflation would be topping 100% by the end of that year.

The survey's projection is 3.5 percentage points lower than the rate seen in the bank's poll published one month ago and below the 100.3% projected in October.

For 2023, the experts see annual inflation at 98.4%, the poll showed, a slight acceleration that does not reflect the government's forecast of 60% inflation this year.

The South American country has suffered for years with rocketing inflation, fiscal deficits and loss of international reserves, a situation aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The survey, which consulted 38 analysts between December 27-29, also estimated that Argentina's economy would grow 0.5% in 2023, 0.3 percentage points below the previous estimate. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 1.34% 190.7836 Delayed Quote.0.10%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.17% 179.24 Delayed Quote.1.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.94% 71.48 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
