Argentina inflation seen at 95.5% in 2022 -central bank poll

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's inflation
rate is seen reaching 95.5% in 2022, according to a central bank
poll of analysts released on Friday, below previous estimates
that inflation would be topping 100% by the end of that year.
The survey's projection is 3.5 percentage points lower than
the rate seen in the bank's poll published one month ago and
below the 100.3% projected in October.
For 2023, the experts see annual inflation at 98.4%, the
poll showed, a slight acceleration that does not reflect the
government's forecast of 60% inflation this year.
The South American country has suffered for years with
rocketing inflation, fiscal deficits and loss of international
reserves, a situation aggravated by Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
The survey, which consulted 38 analysts between December
27-29, also estimated that Argentina's economy would grow 0.5%
in 2023, 0.3 percentage points below the previous estimate.
