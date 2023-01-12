Argentina inflation tops minister's forecast, annual rate at 95%

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly
inflation rate stood at 5.1% in December, official data released
on Thursday showed, while annual inflation in the South American
country reached nearly 95% over the previous 12-month period.
December's rate of rising consumer prices came in above the
economy minister's expectation but slightly below analyst
forecasts.
Analysts expected a rise of 5.2% in December, according to
the median response in a Reuters poll of analysts, while the
government was hoping the increase in prices would stay under 5%
in the last month of 2022.
The South American country is battling one of the highest
inflation rates in the world, which in the 12 months through
December hit 94.8%, national statistics agency INDEC said, as
soaring prices hamper growth and erode salaries and purchasing
power.
Slowing inflation led Argentina's central bank to hold its
benchmark interest rate steady at 75% on Thursday, extending a
pause on hikes after one of the world's most aggressive
tightening cycles.
In a recent interview, Economy Minister Sergio Massa
projected monthly inflation would not exceed 5% in December and
said the government aims for it to edge down to around 3% in
April.
Prices of fruits and vegetables were showing an upward trend
during December, while meat price rises slowed, according to
Lucio Garay Mendez, economist at consultancy EcoGo.
Economists expect monthly inflation to hover around 5% at
the start of 2023, driven by an economic slowdown and price cap
agreements on retail products.
"But risks remain elevated, and the shortage of (U.S.)
dollars may translate into a further escalation of parallel
(market) dollars, leading to higher inflation," said Isaias
Marini, an economist at consultancy Econviews.
(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Brendan
O'Boyle and Sandra Maler)