Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Argentina inflation undershoots, easing pressure to hike rates

10/14/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Argentina inflation soars to highest level in years, in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate came in lower than expected in September, a rare reprieve for the embattled economy and struggling residents, which may allow the central bank to pause its aggressive rate hiking cycle for the time being.

The government's INDEC statistics agency reported on Friday the monthly inflation was 6.2% last month, slower than in August and undershooting analyst forecasts of a 6.7% increase.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday, citing sources, that the central bank was minded to hold off on a new interest rate hike due to optimism that inflation was on a downward path, which would break a string of successive raises this year that have seen the benchmark rate climb to 75% from 38%.

Still, annual inflation is predicted to top a whopping 100% by the end of the year, one of the highest rates around the globe, as the grains-producing South American nation faces a wide array of economic crises and an embattled peso currency.

Inflation in the 12 months through September hit 83%, as President Alberto Fernandez's government fights to rein in surging prices that are sapping people's wages and savings. Prices were up 66.1% in the first nine months of the year.

Aldo Abram, executive director at consultancy Libertad y Progreso, said inflation would remain high into next year, before easing back ahead of presidential elections.

"It is likely that it will go down a bit, after rising even to 110% or more in the first half of the year," he said.

Argentines on the street said they were increasingly struggling to afford things as prices outstripped salaries.

"You have to pay attention to how much things cost because there are things that you can't pay for. You have to eliminate things from your diet because wages can't keep up," 53-year-old housewife Claudia Villalba told Reuters.

"Some people are having a really bad time."

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)

By Walter Bianchi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.26% 147.4274 Delayed Quote.25.54%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.22% 151.63 Delayed Quote.47.06%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pMicrosoft says Ukraine, Poland targetted with novel ransomware attack
RE
05:55pVenezuela opposition to hold presidential primary in June 2023 -sources
RE
05:52pHarry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dead at age 72
RE
05:47pNorth Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations
RE
05:47pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% This Week to 105.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pEuro Lost 0.18% to $0.9722 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 0.81% to $1.1183 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Gains 2.36% to 148.75 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pArgentina inflation undershoots, easing pressure to hike rates
RE
05:34pAfghan refugees camp out in Brazil airport seeking new life
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
4U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
5Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing

HOT NEWS