Argentina interest rate unchanged with board split on hike -source

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank
left the country's interest rate unchanged on Thursday after the
board opted to keep it off the agenda at its weekly meeting due
to a lack of "consensus," a source said, even though annual
inflation is running at over 70%.
The bank is expected to hike the benchmark rate from its
current level of 69.5% this month, with some having forecast
that move could come as early as this week. It now appears the
bank will wait for the latest inflation figures due next week.
"It was decided not to include the rate hike on the
agenda because there was no prior consensus," a source with
direct knowledge told Reuters on condition of anonymity, but the
move should not "be delayed beyond next week."
A central bank spokesman confirmed that a rate hike had not
been put on the agenda for the Thursday meeting this week.
Analysts expect an increase of between 400 and 600 basis
points in the short term, up to around 75%, to help sterilize an
inflow of currency after the government rolled out a mechanism
to bolster soy exports, unleashing a flood of dollars.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Adam Jourdan and David
Gregorio)