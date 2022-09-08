Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina interest rate unchanged with board split on hike -source

09/08/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank left the country's interest rate unchanged on Thursday after the board opted to keep it off the agenda at its weekly meeting due to a lack of "consensus," a source said, even though annual inflation is running at over 70%.

The bank is expected to hike the benchmark rate from its current level of 69.5% this month, with some having forecast that move could come as early as this week. It now appears the bank will wait for the latest inflation figures due next week.

"It was decided not to include the rate hike on the agenda because there was no prior consensus," a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on condition of anonymity, but the move should not "be delayed beyond next week."

A central bank spokesman confirmed that a rate hike had not been put on the agenda for the Thursday meeting this week.

Analysts expect an increase of between 400 and 600 basis points in the short term, up to around 75%, to help sterilize an inflow of currency after the government rolled out a mechanism to bolster soy exports, unleashing a flood of dollars. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Adam Jourdan and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.06% 141.0215 Delayed Quote.19.15%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.23% 141.11 Delayed Quote.36.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13pQUEEN ELIZABETH'S DEATH : Reaction from leading figures in Britain
RE
03:04pArgentina interest rate unchanged with board split on hike -source
RE
03:04pBritain's Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral - ITV reporter
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.93% to Settle at $7.9150 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00p"We will miss her dearly," Spanish king says of Britain's Queen Elizabeth
RE
03:00pCitigroup wins appeal over mistaken Revlon wire transfer
RE
02:58pFormer U.S. President Trump pays tribute to "great woman" Queen Elizabeth
RE
02:57pFormer PM Blair calls Queen Elizabeth Britain's matriarch
RE
02:54pParis Eiffel Tower lighting turned off in honour of Queen Elizabeth
RE
02:53pBRITAIN'S THERESA MAY : 'It was the honour of my life' to serve Queen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
2ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
3New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
4Bailey sends markets into a panic
5Japan Won't Rule out Any Options in Responding to Forex Situation, Offi..

HOT NEWS