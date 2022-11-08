Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Argentina plans $9.4 bln local debt swap to ease year-end payment crunch

11/08/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Tuesday it would launch a voluntary debt swap for some 1.5 trillion Argentine pesos ($9.4 billion) of payments coming due as it looks to ease a year-end repayment crunch and extend maturities to 2023.

The country's economy ministry said in a statement it would swap out some 700 billion pesos of debt due in November and 800 billion pesos due in December, in exchange for bonds maturing over June, July and September of 2023.

"This conversion operation seeks to extend the maturities of the Treasury's peso debt profile," the ministry said in the statement.

Market analysts had expected the announcement given the severe economic slump hitting the South American country, fueled by sky-high inflation estimated to hit 100% this year.

Argentina had in August performed another voluntary debt swap for some 2 trillion pesos ($15 billion) for bonds maturing before November.

The economy ministry said the new offer would be open on Nov. 10 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time (1300-1800 GMT) and be settled on Nov. 15.

Ledes, Lecer and dollar-linked Boncer bonds are eligible for the swap, it said, adding it would issue three dual-currency bond options with varying maturities in 2023. ($1 = 159.7100 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires Writing by Sarah Morland Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.80% 160.923 Delayed Quote.34.62%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.23% 159.71 Delayed Quote.54.16%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pTwitter to introduce 'Official' label for select verified accounts
RE
05:58pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:57pArgentina plans $9.4 bln local debt swap to ease year-end payment crunch
RE
05:56pLucid group - higher costs offset by lower freight costs q/q…
RE
05:56pCommunications Services Down; Disney Slides After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:55pLucid group - cost increase was primarily related to personnel a…
RE
05:55pStocks end higher as investors eye U.S. midterms
RE
05:51pSouth Africa station to help NASA track missions
RE
05:51pTech Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:51pLucid group - expect new battery supply deal along with existing…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault gears up to go electric, Geely steps on the gas
2Spanish pharmaceuticals firm Grifols reports 30% drop in nine-month pro..
3Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts
4Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. exp..
5Lumentum Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOT NEWS