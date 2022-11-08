Argentina plans $9.4 bln local debt swap to ease year-end payment crunch

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentina said on
Tuesday it would launch a voluntary debt swap for some 1.5
trillion Argentine pesos ($9.4 billion) of payments coming due
as it looks to ease a year-end repayment crunch and extend
maturities to 2023.
The country's economy ministry said in a statement it would
swap out some 700 billion pesos of debt due in November and 800
billion pesos due in December, in exchange for bonds maturing
over June, July and September of 2023.
"This conversion operation seeks to extend the maturities of
the Treasury's peso debt profile," the ministry said in the
statement.
Market analysts had expected the announcement given the
severe economic slump hitting the South American country, fueled
by sky-high inflation estimated to hit 100% this year.
Argentina had in August performed another voluntary debt
swap for some 2 trillion pesos ($15 billion) for bonds maturing
before November.
The economy ministry said the new offer would be open on
Nov. 10 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time (1300-1800 GMT)
and be settled on Nov. 15.
Ledes, Lecer and dollar-linked Boncer bonds are eligible for
the swap, it said, adding it would issue three dual-currency
bond options with varying maturities in 2023.
($1 = 159.7100 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires
Writing by Sarah Morland
Editing by Matthew Lewis)