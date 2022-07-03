Argentina president names new economy chief after shock Guzman exit

BUENOS AIRES, July 3 (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto
Fernandez named economist and government official Silvina
Batakis as the new economy minister late on Sunday after the
abrupt resignation of long-standing minister Martin Guzman amid
crises and tensions.
Fernandez held meetings all day, including with his powerful
and divisive vice president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, as
he raced to find a new economy chief after the shock exit of
Guzman, a key ally, shook his center-left government.
Presidential spokesman Gabriela Cerruti announced that
Fernandez had appointed Batakis to the role. She had been
economy minister for the key province of Buenos Aires from 2011
to 2015 and had been leading a government secretariat.
Guzman, 39, submitted his resignation late on Saturday amid
rising tensions within the ruling Peronist coalition over how to
handle economic crises that have been exacerbated by Russia's
invasion of Ukraine and sky-high inflation.
The shock exit has brought deep-seated splits in the
government to the surface, with a more militant wing around
Fernandez de Kirchner appearing to land a blow on the more
moderate wing over economic plans.
"We are facing a complex political crisis, deepened by the
fight for power," said Rosendo Fraga, a political analyst.
Guzman, a moderate had who served since 2019, was the
driving force behind major debt restructurings with creditors.
He was also key to sealing a $44 billion deal with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) this year to replace a failed
2018 program with the global lender.
A source at the presidential palace said the President and
Vice President, who have not always seen eye-to-eye in recent
months, had held a "friendly" dialog, helping them come to an
agreement over who should lead the economy ministry.
POLICY RISK
Batakis, who is more closely allied with Fernandez de
Kirchner's wing, will be key in shaping economic policy over a
tightly controlled foreign exchange market, ongoing debt deals
and trade. Argentina is a major exporter of soy, wheat and corn.
Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos said the departure of
Guzman was a political blow to Fernandez, already facing
slumping support in opinion polls ahead of elections next year,
and may compromise the relationship with the IMF.
"A politically weaker and unpopular presidency would
increase the risk that macro policy could turn more heterodox
and interventionist," he wrote in a note, adding that foreign
exchange and other local markets would likely remain under
pressure.
Guzman had come under fire from the militant wing of the
ruling coalition around Fernandez de Kirchner, which has been
pushing for more state spending to support hard-hit Argentines.
He had been balancing that pressure with the need to cut a
deep fiscal deficit, which had become tougher amid soaring
energy import costs that have hit foreign-currency reserves.
Economist Joseph Stiglitz, Guzman's mentor and a close ally,
said the minister had done a strong job to resolve a debt crisis
left by the previous government and revive growth after the
pandemic, but splits in the government had made things
untenable.
"His deep principles made it impossible for him to continue
in office without a commitment of the government to a united,
integrated and coordinated approach to the enormous challenges
facing the economy," Stiglitz said.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Additional reporting by Hugh
Bronstein; Editing by Diane Craft and Bradley Perrett)