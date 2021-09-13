Argentina primary defeat puts Peronists in tough spot on policy

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Peronists are
caught between a rock and a hard place after a crushing defeat
in midterm congressional primaries on Sunday: shift to the
center to win back crossover voters or double down on populist
policies to fire up the base.
The Sunday vote https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/argentinas-peronists-under-pressure-after-primary-defeat-2021-09-13,
effectively a dry run ahead of the Nov. 14 midterm that could
swing the balance of power in Congress, saw the
business-friendly opposition gain strongly against the
center-left government, whose popularity has been battered by
the pandemic.
With control of the legislature at stake, there is a chance
the election loss could prompt the government to take short-term
measures to revive its popularity ahead of the November ballot,
opening spending taps to pump up growth at the risk of heating
up already high inflation.
"There is a risk of radicalization after the results... not
only in economic terms but also in political terms," said
Gustavo Ber, economist at Estudio Ber in Buenos Aires.
Most analysts, however, said the government is more likely
to moderate its position, taking on board the angry voice of the
electorate, and potentially grappling with a weaker position in
the legislature if it loses its Senate majority.
"If the electorate turns to the right, it makes no sense for
the government to turn to the left," said political analyst
Sergio Berensztein.
A government source told Reuters that there were
discussions ongoing within the ruling Front for All Peronist
coalition about the best way forward.
"This debate is taking place within the government. The
government does not intend to radicalize, that would not be the
way. What I do not know is if there is space for a new bet (to
moderate)," the source said, asking not to be named.
Front for All won around 30% of Sunday's vote, versus some
38% for the center-right coalition Together for Change. It lost
in its key stronghold of Buenos Aires province, which surrounds
the capital.
If the results for the primaries are repeated in the
November midterm vote, the ruling party would lose control of
the Senate and its leading minority position in the lower
Chamber of Deputies, analysts say.
President Alberto Fernandez will now face a tug-of-war
within his own party. He represents the moderate wing of the
Peronists, while a more militant wing is clustered around the
vice president - and former two-term president - Cristina
Fernandez de Kirchner.
Argentina's markets rose on Monday, cheering the election
result as investors pinned hopes on a weakened government being
forced to moderate its stance with an eye on presidential
elections in 2023.
"In the short term there is the risk of a slight shift to
more heterodox, interventionist and populist policies in an
attempt to rebuild political support," Goldman Sachs analyst
Alberto Ramos said in a note.
"But the authorities are likely also aware that a
significant hardening of heterodox policies could further damage
the economy and therefore fail to pay political dividends in
2023."
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Additional reporting by Walter
Bianchi, Jorge Otaola and Hernán Nessi; Editing by Adam Jourdan
and Rosalba O'Brien)