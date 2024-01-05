Jan 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government is proposing a debt swap to banks in the country that could top as much as $71 billion for peso notes due this year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Finance Secretary Pablo Quirno met with representatives of local and foreign banks operating in Argentina on Thursday afternoon to present the plan, the report said citing four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

They will issue new peso bonds in February to swap for the 2024 maturities, the report added. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru)