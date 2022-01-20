Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina rains cap crop losses from drought, with outlook positive

01/20/2022 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Argentina, a major grains exporter, is set for further abundant rains in the coming days and a likely near-average month of precipitation ahead, weather experts said, which should cap recent crop losses from an extended drought since December.

The long spell of dry weather, brought to end by rains arriving earlier this week, had led the Rosario grains exchange to slash its forecasts for corn and soy harvests.

Argentina relies heavily on farm exports for foreign currency. It is currently locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund to revamp more than $40 billion of debts it cannot pay and needs to bolster reserves and reduce its fiscal deficit.

Weather experts said that the rains should halt losses to soy and corn crops, though some irreversible damage had already been done.

Cristian Russo, head agronomist at the Rosario exchange, said he sees a shift towards favorable weather patterns for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

"There was a change in the dynamic and that change means we won't have to make a similar cut in the near future in Argentina and the situation will probably not get worse," he said, adding though that he did not expect losses to be recovered.

The world's top exporter of processed soy, and second of corn, has been hit by a double whammy of La Nina climate patterns in the last two years, which generally lead to less rainfall in the core farm belt.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange agreed with the weather outlook in a report on Thursday, but said that while rains had helped stem crop deterioration they had not yet fully reversed the water scarcity issue and the impact of the drought.

Soybean sowing for the 2021/22 campaign was 95% complete while corn planting was 88% finished, it added.

"Rains are improving the situation, but large areas still have conditions between fair and dry," it said, adding though that "abundant rainfall will continue to recharge the corn fields on the west, center and south of the farming region."

LA NINA IN DECLINE

Germán Heinzenknecht, meteorologist at the Applied Climatology Consultancy, said the impact of the current La Nina would likely fade over the next month, a key period for the development of soy, with rains only slightly below average.

"I think we can get around 100 millimeters in general, with corridors where the outlook can be more generous. With La Niña in decline, if this dynamic continues, we will be fine, discounting the damage already caused," he said.

Late soybean and corn crops being planted now will need water in the coming weeks but will avoid the impact of the drought that hammered early-planted corn in particular.

"The rains are expected to continue this week. The accumulated rains between the weekend and next week are between 70 and 80 mm in the core agricultural area," said Leonardo De Benedictis, an independent meteorologist.

"Then it may rain a little more at the end of the month."

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.83% 610.5 End-of-day quote.2.91%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.05% 118.0581 Delayed Quote.0.96%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.25% 502.7863 Delayed Quote.1.77%
STEM, INC. 1.16% 13.98 Delayed Quote.-27.10%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.16% 104.31 Delayed Quote.1.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56pU.S. panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks interview with Ivanka Trump
RE
01:55pBipartisan U.S. Senate group seeks Plan B on voting rights after Democratic bill's defeat
RE
01:53pQatar Airways, Airbus court hearing set for late April
RE
01:52pGeorgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe
RE
01:48pUnion Pacific signals staff crunch from COVID-19 to pressure volumes
RE
01:47pU.S. imposes sanctions on Ukrainians accused of spreading Russian disinformation
RE
01:46pNO VAX, NO MEAL : Some Polish restaurants impose entry curbs amid criticism of light-touch rules
RE
01:43pArgentina rains cap crop losses from drought, with outlook positive
RE
01:43pGM to deliver electric SUV Cadillac Lyriq to customers in 'few months'
RE
01:42pWells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
4PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

HOT NEWS