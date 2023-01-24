Argentina rains surpass forecasts, but showers uneven -grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Recent rains in
Argentina surpassed the "most optimistic" forecasts, the Rosario
grains exchange said on Tuesday, a boost for grains farmers in
the country hit by drought, though rainfall was unevenly spread
and more is needed.
Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy and No.
3 for corn, has been battling one of the worst droughts in
decades that has hammered crop harvest forecasts.
Recent rain has brought some relief, and although it was too
late for the country's wheat crop, it could help support 2022/23
soy and corn yields.
"Argentina, undergoing the most significant drought in the
last 60 years, received higher rainfall volumes than expected,"
the exchange said in a report.
It were said the most intense rain storms had been over La
Pampa, northwest of Buenos Aires and finally in Salta, with 127
millimeters (5 inches) in the provincial capital.
Overall, however, only 15% of the Pampas region received
rainfall above the key level of 45 mm. The Buenos Aires area
received 15%, La Pampa 10%, Santa Fe 5% and Cordoba 3%. Some
areas got none at all.
"The variability was extreme. There are locations with more
than 100 mm and others where it did not rain," the exchange
said.
"To reverse the state of drought and move to optimal
reserves in the soil, the (regions) would need precipitation
values of 160 to 180 millimeters."
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan
Editing by Sandra Maler)