Argentina's Annual Inflation Increases to 78.5%

Argentina's inflation continued to surge as the consumer price index rose 7% in August from the previous month, state statistics agency Indec said in a report.

The annual inflation rate is now at 78.5%, from 71% the previous month, the agency said.

Some private economists expect inflation to hit 100% by year-end, and stay above that level during part of next year.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is just over a month into the post, says he is working to ease one of the world's highest inflation rates by reducing Argentina's large budget deficit and money printing.

