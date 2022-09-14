Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina's Annual Inflation Increases to 78.5%

09/14/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Argentina's inflation continued to surge as the consumer price index rose 7% in August from the previous month, state statistics agency Indec said in a report.

The annual inflation rate is now at 78.5%, from 71% the previous month, the agency said.

Some private economists expect inflation to hit 100% by year-end, and stay above that level during part of next year.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is just over a month into the post, says he is working to ease one of the world's highest inflation rates by reducing Argentina's large budget deficit and money printing.


Write to Ryan Dube at ryan.dube@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1930ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pWest Africa Central Bank raises main lending rate to 2.5% -statement
RE
05:37pBob Chapek Says Confident That Best Place For ESPN Is In The Walt Disney Company - GS Tech Conference
RE
05:37pWalt disney co ceo calls disney a "lifestyle brand" at gs tech c…
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 101.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.14% to $0.9981 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pR&B singer R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial, local media reports
RE
05:36pWalt disney co ceo says international parks are starting to boun…
RE
05:36pSterling Gains 0.41% to $1.1541 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.97% to 143.16 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pWalt disney co ceo says not seeing indication that recession, ma…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
2German state plans millions in support for Thyssenkrupp low-carbon stee..
3Wait! Not so fast...
4ITM Power : Final Results
5Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges

HOT NEWS