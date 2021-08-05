Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina's Bahia Blanca grains port operating normally after strike suspended

08/05/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Argentine grain port Bahia Blanca was back to operating normally on Thursday, a local official said, after five days of disruptions due to a truckers' protest that included roadblocks that kept grains cargos from entering port terminals.

Bahia Blanca is in the southern part of Buenos Aires province, on the Atlantic Ocean, where exporters such as Archer Daniels Midlands Co, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus ship agricultural products harvested from Argentina's sprawling Pampas Grains belt.

"The strike has been lifted. Trucks with grain are entering. Normality has returned," said Carlos Sosa, a member of the board of the Bahia Blanca Port Management Consortium.

The striking truck drivers have not formed a union and could not be reached for comment. But Sosa said the strike may resume in 72 hours if truckers' wage and other demands are not met.

The road blocks came at a delicate time for Bahia Blanca, when logistics problems at Argentina's main grains hub of Rosario, Santa Fe province, had increased Bahia Blanca traffic.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil, used to make biofuels, and soymeal livestock feed. The country is also the world's No. 3 corn supplier. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pDemocrats should raise U.S. debt ceiling on their own -McConnell
RE
12:58pIndia to scrap retrospective tax law in olive branch to global firms
RE
12:58pIndia to scrap retrospective tax law in olive branch to global firms
RE
12:55pWall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data
RE
12:50pFed taper bets knock gold in run-up to U.S. jobs data
RE
12:50pSouth African stocks fall on weaker metals prices
RE
12:43pArgentina's Bahia Blanca grains port operating normally after strike suspended
RE
12:35pCanada's economy holds its breath as Delta variant stalks trade partners
RE
12:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100 after BoE lays plans for eventual tightening
RE
12:25pWall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Domino's Pizza, Eli Lilly, Experian, Walmart...
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Buy rating from Bernstein
4Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data
5Biden to aim for 50% EVs by 2030 with industry support

HOT NEWS