Argentina's GDM to focus on U.S. soy and European sunflower seed improvement

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Argentine plant genetics
company GDM is entering the European sunflower research business
through acquisitions while boosting its soy improvement program
in the United States as part of a five-year expansion plan, a
senior executive told Reuters.
Santiago De Stefano, global director of business, on Tuesday
also reaffirmed in an interview in Buenos Aires its decision to
focus on improving corn seeds for the Brazilian market - where
it already derives most of its revenue based on its soy products
offerings.
The focus on corn seed research for Brazilian farmers and
enhancement of sunflower plants for European clients reflects
potential limitations to genomic research for soybean
enhancement, Stefano said.
"We want GDM to continue to grow, but we aim to make it more
sustainable in the future," Stefano said. "For this sales have
to be a bit more balanced between crops and territories."
In relation to growing GDM's soy business in the United
States, Stefano said it is currently smaller compared with
Argentina's and Brazil's.
GDM researches, develops, and sells genetically improved
plant products that can help farmers boost yields.
This year, GDM got approval in Brazil for two new soy
varieties obtained through "genetic editing," a process that
unlike genetic modification does not entail introduction of an
extraneous gene from another organism.
One of the approvals was for a low-sugar soy designed to
help animal digestion that could be launched in 2024/2025. The
other is a drought-tolerant soy which requires further testing
and may be commercially launched in 2026/2027, Stefano said.
GDM estimates more than doubling its total sales in 2022 to
$700 million, thanks mainly to a soy price spike, the company
said publicly for the first time.
The firm, which gets around 80% of revenues in Brazil, owns
the world's biggest and most diversified genetics bank to
improve soy and other crops, doing research in 15 countries.
(Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Louise Heavens)