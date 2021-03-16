Argentina's Guzman signals faster than expected economic recovery in 2021

BUENOS AIRES, March 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's gross
domestic product will grow at least 7% this year, Economy
Minister Martin Guzman said on Tuesday, signaling a faster than
previously expected recovery after three years of recession
exacerbated last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new economic growth estimate is above the 5.5% foreseen
in the government's budget. Latin America's No. 3 economy shrank
10% in 2020, weighed down by a lockdown against the coronavirus
and uncertainty over the policies of left-leaning Peronist
President Alberto Fernandez, who took office at the end of 2019.
"We expect growth of gross domestic product of 7% for 2021.
We expect that as a base. Along with this we are beginning to
see a recovery in employment, and a strengthening of public
accounts," said Guzmán in a videoconference with 18 foreign
investment funds.
Fernandez, who led the videoconference from his residence in
Buenos Aires, urged investors to bet on the country, especially
in areas such as energy, in lithium mining and in
agro-industrial production.
"I would like to encourage you to turn your gaze on
Argentina," Fernandez said, adding that the Belgium-sized Vaca
Muerta shale oil play in southern Argentina was particularly
ripe for investment.
Regarding agriculture, the president said: "What is lacking
are investments to expand local primary production."
The South American grains powerhouse is already the worlds
No. 3 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed,
used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires
Writing by Hugh Bronstein
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)