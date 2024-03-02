BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Javier Milei said on Friday he would send a new package of bills to Congress, nearly a month after lawmakers rebuffed his so-called "omnibus bill" which would have carried out sweeping reforms.

Milei, speaking to lawmakers in a state-of-the-union style address, laid out several of the proposals in the new package, which also seems to be wide-ranging.

Milei said he would propose limiting terms of labor union heads - with whom the libertarian has clashed - and that he will cut benefits to politicians convicted of the crime of corruption for a second time.

The political outsider took office in December looking to take a "chainsaw" to the country's status quo as the nation faces economic crisis.

Inflation over 250%, which predates Milei but rose after he devalued the peso currency sharply in December, has pushed up poverty levels seen nearing 60%, raising tensions among workers and unions, and prompting more strikes and protests.

Milei on Friday also directly addressed lawmakers, telling them he would try to change policy with or without their support.

The president, pausing frequently amid cheers from his bloc, told Congress that if they opposed him, they would face a "different type of animal."

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sarah Morland)