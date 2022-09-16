Argentina's Oldelval to invest $750 mln in Vaca Muerta pipeline to boost exports

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Argentine oil pipeline
operator Oleoductos del Valle (Oldelval) will invest $750
million to double its transport capacity from the Vaca Muerta
shale formation, the country's energy ministry announced Friday,
hoping to boost exports and dollar reserves.
Oldelval aims to boost capacity to 72,000 per day from
36,000 cubic meters in two years, the ministry said, a project
which should require a further 525 km (326 miles) of pipes to be
laid and create 1,200 jobs.
That could boost Argentina's total oil exports to 250,000
barrels per day, the energy ministry estimated, with Vaca Muerta
currently the world's second-largest reserve of shale gas
reserve and fourth-biggest for shale oil.
"This project will allow us to double our transport capacity
and allow the country to generate between $4 billion and $6.5
billion," Oldelval Chief Executive Ricardo Hosel said in a
statement.
"This is a very important investment by the company and a
great opportunity to increase crude exports," added energy
secretary Flavia Royon.
Argentina, which is facing a significant energy trade
deficit, is now betting on becoming a key energy exporter, aided
by the massive Vaca Muerta shale reserve in Neuquen province.
The announcement came after the government approved a
10-year extension for Oldelval to operate pipelines from the
Neuquen basin to Vaca Muerta until 2037.
The government is also planning to start building a gas
pipeline linking Vaca Muerta with the capital Buenos Aires in
the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Sarah Morland;
editing by Jonathan Oatis)