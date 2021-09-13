Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina's Peronists under pressure after primary defeat

09/13/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's ruling Peronist party was on the defensive on Monday after a bruising congressional primary result saw the center-left coalition lose ground in a number of key seats, including the battleground of Buenos Aires province.

The chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, defended the government, saying that its ability to lead the country was not at risk and that the party would take on board the message from the polls.

"Governance is not in question," Cafiero told local radio. "We are committed to hearing the message from the polls."

The conservative opposition Together for Change took some 40% of the vote in the open primary election on Sunday versus 31% for the ruling party in the mandatory ballot, which is basically a dry run ahead of the Nov. 14 midterm election.

That included leading by over four percentage points in Buenos Aires province, a stronghold for the Peronists, underscoring voter dissatisfaction after a tough year with rampant inflation, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and currency controls.

The vote was a big blow to the Peronist government of President Alberto Fernández, who took office in December 2019 after strongly defeating conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri, pledging to revive an economy mired in recession.

Since then the impact of the pandemic saw the economy plunge last year and poverty levels rise, while annual inflation running at over 50% has sapped savings and salaries.

"Our commitment is to reactivate the economy. In the middle there was a pandemic and we had to take charge," said Cafiero, noting that other ruling parties worldwide had taken hits to their popularity during the health crisis.

"We know why people voted for us: so we can generate work, and improve livelihoods and get back what we lost. We are going to do it regardless of the electoral result."

Cafiero said separately on Monday that there was no plan for a cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the vote.

The primary results, if repeated in November, would see the ruling party would lose six seats in the Senate and nine in the lower Chamber of Deputies, meaning it would lose its majority and leading minority positions in the two houses respectively.

Argentina's bonds and equities rose on Monday, with investors cheering the advances made by the conservative opposition, seen as more business friendly.

"The reason for markets rallying is that the results give a strong indication we are going to see a change of government in 2023," said Graham Stock at BlueBay Asset Management in London, referring to the presidential election in two years' time.

"It might seem a bit far away but we know the next year or two is going to be taken up with the recovery from the pandemic ... So it makes sense to have a medium-term view."

(Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Nicolas Misculinm and Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aAPPLE : Global stock markets slip on inflation, tax and regulation worries
RE
11:45aSri Lanka re-appoints Ajith Nivard Cabraal as central bank chief
RE
11:45aKape technologies says buying expressvpn for $936 million
RE
11:44aArgentina's Peronists under pressure after primary defeat
RE
11:38aMerck ceo says co expects clinical data on covid-19 drug molnupiravir in 2h 2021, and potential for eua before year end - morgan stanley conf
RE
11:35a"We want to increase investment in Germany", FDP leader says
RE
11:32aShell moving some staff from Perdido Gulf of Mexico platform as storm looms
RE
11:27aKey gauge of euro zone inflation expectations at highest since mid-2015
RE
11:24aSUBSCRIBERS : Walmart Headlines, Press Release Published Erroneously
DJ
11:22aU.S. consumers' inflation expectations highest since 2013, NY Fed says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
4Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Booking, Expedia, Lyft...
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS