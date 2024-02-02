By Ryan Dube

Argentine President Javier Milei won approval on Friday for his first package of reforms sent to Congress but was forced by legislators to drop key economic measures, underscoring the challenges of implementing his self-styled free-market revolution.

The government's so-called omnibus bill was approved with 144 votes in favor and 109 against.

Milei, a political outsider who disparages career politicians as being part of a political caste, celebrated the approval of the bill. The Senate needs to approve the legislation.

"History will remember with honor those who understood the historical context and chose to end the privileges of the caste and corporatist republic in favor of the people who have been impoverished and starved for years by the political class," he said. "The only viable path forward for our country is freedom, work and order."

