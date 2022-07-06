Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina's bond prices touch record lows

07/06/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's dollar bond prices plowed record lows on Wednesday as investors continue to weigh the country's economic policy outlook after the abrupt resignation of the finance minister over the weekend.

Argentina's new economy chief, Silvina Batakis, told officials at the International Monetary Fund that she supports the objectives of a $44 billion program and will work constructively with the global lender, a key focus for investors.

However, the market signals were of caution, with two of the six dollar bonds outstanding breaking below 20 cents on the dollar.

"The unexpected resignation of (Martin) Guzman last Saturday and the appointment of the new FinMin Silvina Batakis opened up a new period of financial and macroeconomic uncertainty," JPMorgan said in a Wednesday note.

Uncertainty about the direction of the economy added to external pressures on Argentina and other emerging markets. Stubborn inflation and concern about a de-anchoring of inflation expectations in the United States prompted the Federal Reserve's outsized interest rate increase last month, minutes of the latest policy meeting showed.

Emerging markets suffered a fourth straight month of portfolio outflows in June, notching the longest losing streak in seven years, as recession fears and inflation rattled investors.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pSimon Hart resigns as Secretary of State for Wales
RE
05:47pU.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations
RE
05:45pU.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations
RE
05:43pArgentina's bond prices touch record lows
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 99.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.79% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1926 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.06% to 135.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pRichmond, Virginia police say they prevented a planned mass shooting
RE
05:36pBitcoin Lost 0.31% to $20394.45 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France's EDF to be fully nationalised -prime minister
2All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in..
3Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
4Transcript : PTC India Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 06, 2022
5ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser

HOT NEWS