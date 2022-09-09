Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina's inflation rate expected to hit 95% this year

09/09/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians pass by Argentina's Banco Central (Central Bank) in Buenos Aires' financial district

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Economists hiked their estimate for annual inflation in Argentina this year to 95%, a monthly poll published Friday by the central bank showed, as the country struggles to overcome a prolonged economic crisis marked by soaring prices.

The latest forecast for surging consumer prices is 4.8 percentage points higher than the previous month's estimate. 

Analysts estimated that Argentine inflation rose 6.5% in August.

By next year, the South American nation's annual inflation rate is expected to reach 84%, and drop to 63% in 2024, according to the poll.

The analysts consulted by the central bank moderately raised their projection for Argentina's economic growth this year to 3.6%, up barely 0.2 percentage points compared to last month's poll.

The third-largest economy in Latin America has long suffered from high inflation, which has been aggravated by the effects of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Poll participants also expected the average official exchange rate in Argentina in December to reach 170.11 pesos per U.S. dollar, though Argentine traders have increasingly turned to black market foreign exchange.

(Reporting by Nicholas Misculin; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.53% 141.9584 Delayed Quote.20.95%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 141.37 Delayed Quote.37.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.35% 60.585 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/09Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies
RE
09/09China reports 1,380 new COVID cases for Sept 9 vs 1,404 a day earlier
RE
09/09Japan's Emperor Naruhito to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in first overseas trip -media
RE
09/09Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search
RE
09/09Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia, no tsunami warning -BMKG
RE
09/09Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony
RE
09/09Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 bln deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
RE
09/09Canadian ceremony to proclaim accession of King Charles to be held Saturday
RE
09/09DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct. 27
RE
09/09U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Russia's treatment of jailed opposition leader Navalny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies
2Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony
3Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 bln deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
4What changes will the UK see with a new monarch?
5Google, Apple facing anti-competitive complaint in Mexico

HOT NEWS