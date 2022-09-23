Argentina's oil workers end strike after inking deal on safety

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Unions representing
thousands of striking Argentine oil workers called off a strike
on Friday afternoon that they began the day before after a
meeting with business leaders ended in a deal on greater safety
measures and training for employees.
The workers launched the strike on Thursday after a fire in
a storage tank caused an explosion at the New American Oil (NAO)
refinery in the town of Plaza Huincul in western Neuquen
province.
The blast left three dead and one injured.
Union leaders, representatives of oil companies, and
local government officials signed a deal designed to improve
"training programs and prepare active personnel and future
workers on issues of on-the-job safety."
The deal also requires spending to ensure compliance
with regulations, according to a copy of the deal released by
one of the unions.
Prior to reaching the agreement, Marcelo Rucci,
secretary general of the Private Oil and Gas Union of Rio Negro,
Neuquen and La Pampa, the country's largest oil union, stressed
that improvements in safety are a matter of life and death.
"This is a job, not a war to go and die in." he said, noting
that 15 workers have died over the past five years due to
work-related accidents.
"We can't continue to lose lives to satisfy unrealistic
production targets," added Rucci, whose union represents some
25,000 workers, including some employed in the prized Vaca
Muerta shale fields in Neuquen.
Argentina's government is investing in infrastructure
projects it views as key to helping it boost domestic oil and
gas output and over time lessen costly energy imports.
Vaca Muerta, home to the world's second-largest shale gas
reserve and fourth-largest shale oil reserve, is expected to
bring in $2 billion in revenue from oil exports this year, five
times more than last year.
