Argentina's soybean farmers speed up sales after FX boost

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers
have sold around 57% of the 2021/22 crop, the agriculture
ministry said on Tuesday citing data through last week,
reflecting a boost after the government offered them a
preferential foreign exchange rate.
Argentina last week bumped up the exchange rate in an effort
to speed stalled sales and replenish dwindling foreign currency
reserves, after many soybean farmers held off selling their
product due to growing speculation of a devaluation of the
country's peso currency.
The South American agricultural powerhouse is the world's
largest exporter of soybean oil and meal, a major corn and wheat
supplier, and a key source of hard currency for the government.
The Sept. 5-7 boost in soybean sales came immediately after
the government bumped up the value of the country's cash crop by
allowing sales to tap a 200 pesos per U.S. dollar exchange rate,
compared to the tightly controlled official rate of about 140
per greenback.
During the first week of September, farmers sold 2.1 million
tonnes of soybeans compared with just 268,100 tonnes the
previous week, according to agricultural ministry data.
At the same time last year, close to 64% of that season's
slightly larger soybean harvest had been sold.
Meanwhile, almost two-thirds of Argentina's 2021/22 corn
harvest, estimated at 59 million tonnes, had been sold through
last week, official data showed, slightly topping sales from the
same time last year.
Planting season kicks off this month after an unseasonably
dry winter, pushing many farmers to plant soybeans over corn.
Some 30% of Argentina's estimated 5.2 million tonnes of
wheat from the upcoming 2022/23 season had also been sold,
according to the Rosario Grains Exchange.
The exchange said wheat exports for the season are seen at
around 12 million tonnes, down from 15 million tonnes during the
previous season.
