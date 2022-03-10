Argentina's sunflower crop could dip just as Ukraine war hits supply

BUENOS AIRES, March 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's sunflower
crop could fall below a recent forecast on lower yields and
excess rainfall, the capital's grains exchange said on Thursday,
just when international buyers scramble to secure supplies as
the war in Ukraine disrupts the global grains trade.
The last sunflower crop forecast from the Buenos Aires
Grains Exchange (BdeC) was 3.3 million tonnes for the current
2021/22 season, already down from a 3.5 million tonne estimate
last year.
Russia's invasion of its neighbor and its escalating
economic fallout have thrown markets into havoc due in part to
Russia and Ukraine's status as leading grains producers, causing
record price spikes, which might have been a boon for major
alternative producers like Argentina and Turkey.
Ukraine and Russia are the world's top producers of
sunflowers and its derivatives, in addition to being major corn
and wheat suppliers.
Argentina's sunflower crop is largely processed into
sunflower oil and sunflower-soy oil mix, used in a wide range of
processed foods.
Argentina is the world's fifth biggest sunflower oil
exporter, and No. 3 exporter of sunflower seed flour, according
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The country is also the world's third biggest exporter of
corn and a top wheat producer.
BdeC warned in a statement that the final volume of
production "could be compromised" by low yields in southern
Buenos Aires province after too much rain as well as the
presence of a phomopsis fungus outbreak.
Argentina produced 3.4 million tonnes of sunflower during
the previous 2020/21 harvest, down from a peak of 4.5 million
tonnes in 2007/2008.
The country is seen exporting 725,000 tonnes of sunflower
seed flower and 630,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in the current
cycle, according to the USDA.
Earlier this week, the head of Argentina's grains exporters
and crushers chamber CIARA-CEC told Reuters that demand for the
country's wheat and sunflower oil has grown following Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Sandra Maler)