Argentina's vice president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased- FT

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's Vice President Cristina
Fernández de Kirchner and her allies want to delay a $44 billion
debt deal with the International Monetary Fund until the
COVID-19 pandemic has eased, the Financial Times https://on.ft.com/3jVYFZO
reported on Sunday, citing officials.
About a week ago, Argentine President Alberto Fernández said
he believed the IMF should grant the country more flexible
terms.
Argentina has for months been in talks with the IMF to
restructure the terms of a loan sought by Fernandez's
predecessor Mauricio Macri to confront an economic crisis that
has sent poverty skyrocketing in one of the world's top grains
producers.
