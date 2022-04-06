Argentina seeks Bolivia gas boost as LNG costs soar - sources

LONDON/BUENOS AIRES/LA PAZ, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina is
in talks to sharply raise natural gas imports from Bolivia to
some 16-18 million cubic meters daily over the southern
hemisphere winter, four sources told Reuters, though neighbor
Brazil may be an obstacle to the ramp up in volumes.
The South American country is looking for alternative gas
supplies after being hit hard by rising liquefied natural gas
(LNG) costs linked to the war in Ukraine, which threaten to
leave it mired a deep energy trade deficit this year.
"Argentina is negotiating with Bolivia a very big gas import
deal, as the country expects a colder winter than usual," one
Argentine government source said, adding this could go up to 18
million cubic meters per day over the coming months.
That would be a more than double recent levels and far
higher than the average level of imports from Bolivia of around
14 million m3 per day in the winter months last year.
The deal would also reverse a trend of declining imports
from Bolivia in recent years, which have been dented by weak
production in the landlocked neighbor that has caused it to fall
behind on supply agreements.
A second Argentina government source and an industry source
with direct knowledge of the talks said that the deal to raise
gas imports from Bolivia was subject to negotiations with
Brazil. The deal would be for the three-month winter period.
The industry source said talks were revolving around 16
million m3 per day, slightly lower than the government official.
Argentina's energy secretariat declined to comment.
Bolivia's state energy firm, YPFB, which is in talks over a
longer-term extension to its gas supply deal to Argentina, said
there was no planned statement on the matter. Bolivia's
government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
'NO MORE TO EXPORT'
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and sanctions against Moscow,
a major gas exporter, has sharpened global gas supply fears and
pushed up LNG prices to record highs this year. Countries around
Latin America are scrambling to secure energy supplies.
Argentina has approved a new gas pipeline from its huge Vaca
Muerta shale formation to ramp up domestic capacity but that
will not come online until late 2023-2024.
"We have been working for months and continue to work on the
issue, having been in contact with Bolivian peers for some time,
even before the Ukrainian issue arose," a third Argentina
government source said.
The person added details would likely be revealed on
Thursday at a planned meeting between Argentina's center-left
President Alberto Fernandez and Bolivia's Luis Arce.
Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman is expected to
travel to Brazil later this week, which will include meeting
with Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque.
Brazil's energy ministry said in a statement: "At the
moment, the mines and energy ministry does not expect Brazil to
require less gas from Bolivia."
Emilio Apud, a former Argentine energy secretary and
consultant, was skeptical about the size of the deal unless
rival buyer Brazil gave up part of its agreed share.
"Bolivia doesn't have more to export, it's not that it
doesn't want to," said Apud, warning a gas shortfall over winter
could led to gas outages for Argentine firms.
A fifth source with indirect knowledge of the talks, said it
appeared Brazil was willing to allow some of its quota of
Bolivian gas to be redirected to Argentina due to strong rains
that were boosting its hydroelectric energy output.
"Before the pandemic there was talk Bolivia was going to
deliver 10 million m3 in the winter, now with this it is being
said that they can deliver 14 million m3. Some optimists put
that as high as 18 million m3," he said.
"Whatever the case, it's great for Argentina because it
saves us hard currency."
(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, Eliana Raszewski and Daniel
Ramos; Additional reporting by Leticia Fucuchima in Sao Paulo;
