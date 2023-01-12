Advanced search
Argentina soy, corn harvest outlooks slashed due to drought - U.S. government

01/12/2023 | 12:23pm EST
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Soybean and corn harvests in key global supplier Argentina will be smaller than previously estimated due to a crop wasting drought, the U.S. government said on Thursday.

Soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year was pegged at 45.50 million tonnes while corn production was seen at 52.00 million tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

In December, the USDA forecast Argentina's soy harvest at 49.50 miillion tonnes and corn harvest at 55.00 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.23% 656.5 End-of-day quote.-3.32%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.79% 195.9838 Delayed Quote.2.39%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 2.17% 552.9411 Real-time Quote.-3.46%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.17% 180.96 Delayed Quote.2.06%
