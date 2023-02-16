Argentina soy harvest outlook to shrink due to heat wave and drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 16 (Reuters) -

Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday it would have to cut its harvest estimate for the country's beleaguered 2022/2023 soy crop, citing the combined impact of a recent heat wave and a prolonged drought.

The crop's current outlook stands at 38 million tonnes, down from the 48 million tonnes expected at the season's start. The exchange did not provide a new estimate for the harvest.

Argentina's worst drought in six decades, which in some areas dates back to May of last year, has forced farmers to delay planting this season's soy crop.

The exchange cited above-average temperatures over the past seven days, which have exacerbated dry conditions at a critical stage in the current soy crop's development. The areas most impacted are in Argentina's key farming region as well as other parts of the Santa Fe and Entre Rios provinces.

The drought has wreaked havoc on the country's critical farming sector. Impacted crops include corn, whose total harvest outlook the exchange recently cut to 44.5 million tonnes from the 50 million tonnes seen back in September.

The likely productivity for the 2022/2023 corn crop "continues to fall," the grains exchange said, blaming "a lack of rain during the yield definition period."

Earlier on Thursday, the exchange said in a report that early frosts in the coming days could further hurt Argentina's soy and corn crops in the south of the country's main farming region.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy and third-largest exporter of corn.

The cash crops are set to face "cold and dry polar winds that will cause a remarkable drop in temperature, with unseasonably low temperatures, and with the risk of localized frost," the grains exchange said in its report.

Rains will precede the low temperatures in the south and west of Argentina's main agricultural region, but the central and eastern areas hardest hit by the drought won't receive rain, the exchange said. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Jan Harvey and Paul Simao)