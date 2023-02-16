Argentina soy harvest outlook to shrink due to heat wave and drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 16 (Reuters) -
Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday it
would have to cut its harvest estimate for the country's
beleaguered 2022/2023 soy crop, citing the combined impact of a
recent heat wave and a prolonged drought.
The crop's current outlook stands at 38 million tonnes, down
from the 48 million tonnes expected at the season's start. The
exchange did not provide a new estimate for the harvest.
Argentina's worst drought in six decades, which in some
areas dates back to May of last year, has forced farmers to
delay planting this season's soy crop.
The exchange cited above-average temperatures over the past
seven days, which have exacerbated dry conditions at a critical
stage in the current soy crop's development. The areas most
impacted are in Argentina's key farming region as well as other
parts of the Santa Fe and Entre Rios provinces.
The drought has wreaked havoc on the country's critical
farming sector. Impacted crops include corn, whose total harvest
outlook the exchange recently cut to 44.5 million tonnes from
the 50 million tonnes seen back in September.
The likely productivity for the 2022/2023 corn crop
"continues to fall," the grains exchange said, blaming "a lack
of rain during the yield definition period."
Earlier on Thursday, the exchange said in a report that
early frosts in the coming days could further hurt Argentina's
soy and corn crops in the south of the country's main farming
region.
Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy
and third-largest exporter of corn.
The cash crops are set to face "cold and dry polar winds
that will cause a remarkable drop in temperature, with
unseasonably low temperatures, and with the risk of localized
frost," the grains exchange said in its report.
Rains will precede the low temperatures in the south and
west of Argentina's main agricultural region, but the central
and eastern areas hardest hit by the drought won't receive rain,
the exchange said.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Jan Harvey and Paul
Simao)