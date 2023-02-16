Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Argentina soy harvest outlook to shrink due to heat wave and drought, exchange says

02/16/2023 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 16 (Reuters) -

Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday it would have to cut its harvest estimate for the country's beleaguered 2022/2023 soy crop, citing the combined impact of a recent heat wave and a prolonged drought.

The crop's current outlook stands at 38 million tonnes, down from the 48 million tonnes expected at the season's start. The exchange did not provide a new estimate for the harvest.

Argentina's worst drought in six decades, which in some areas dates back to May of last year, has forced farmers to delay planting this season's soy crop.

The exchange cited above-average temperatures over the past seven days, which have exacerbated dry conditions at a critical stage in the current soy crop's development. The areas most impacted are in Argentina's key farming region as well as other parts of the Santa Fe and Entre Rios provinces.

The drought has wreaked havoc on the country's critical farming sector. Impacted crops include corn, whose total harvest outlook the exchange recently cut to 44.5 million tonnes from the 50 million tonnes seen back in September.

The likely productivity for the 2022/2023 corn crop "continues to fall," the grains exchange said, blaming "a lack of rain during the yield definition period."

Earlier on Thursday, the exchange said in a report that early frosts in the coming days could further hurt Argentina's soy and corn crops in the south of the country's main farming region.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy and third-largest exporter of corn.

The cash crops are set to face "cold and dry polar winds that will cause a remarkable drop in temperature, with unseasonably low temperatures, and with the risk of localized frost," the grains exchange said in its report.

Rains will precede the low temperatures in the south and west of Argentina's main agricultural region, but the central and eastern areas hardest hit by the drought won't receive rain, the exchange said. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Jan Harvey and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.92% 676 End-of-day quote.-0.33%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.11% 205.8088 Delayed Quote.8.97%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.15% 557.2755 Real-time Quote.0.18%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.23% 192.82 Delayed Quote.8.63%
Latest news "Economy"
04:00pWall Street ends down sharply as data fuels rate-hike worries
RE
03:58pApple Has Begun Firing Contractors Amid Mass Tech Layoffs - New York Post
RE
03:58pApple has begun firing contractors amid mass tech layoffs - new…
RE
03:58pU.S. regulator OKs new power grid standards for extreme cold weather
RE
03:58pWorld Bank may loosen loan ratio to free up $4 billion a year
RE
03:58pWorld bank's malpass: board discussing lowering equity…
RE
03:57pU.S. curbs slowly crippling Russia's military - official
RE
03:57pFed's Bullard: Further rate increases would "lock in" disinflation
RE
03:54pZelenskiy urges film stars at Berlinale to take sides and support Ukraine
RE
03:46pRappers Drake, 21 Savage settle with Conde Nast over fake Vogue cover
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
2Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
3Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
4Stocks end higher after strong retail sales data
5BASF IN FOCUS: Expensive departure of subsidiary from Russia

HOT NEWS