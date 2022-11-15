Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Argentina strikes $5 billion China currency swap extension

11/15/2022 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Argentine one hundred peso bills are displayed in this picture illustration

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina has agreed to expand its currency swap deal with China by $5 billion, the South American country's President Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday, a move that would give it more firepower to defend the embattled local peso.

Argentina's government needs to rebuild depleted foreign reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments. Rebuilding reserves is also a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Today President Xi (Jinping) informed us that he authorized the Chinese government to make 35 billion yuan, meaning $5 billion, freely available to Argentina," Fernandez said after meeting Xi at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali.

China is Argentina's second biggest trade partner and the second most important destination for Argentine exports.

Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa added that the currency swap will give the central bank more foreign currency to intervene in the exchange market and strengthen the peso.

Despite strict capital controls, Argentina's foreign reserves have fallen due to strong demand for dollars, both from importers and savers looking to buffer themselves from inflation expected to reach 100% this year.

Even with daily interventions in the currency market, Argentina's peso has weakened close to 40% versus the U.S. dollar so far this year in the official market. In popular alternative markets in Argentina, the peso is far weaker.

Xi said China will deepen cooperation with Argentina in areas including agriculture, energy, infrastructure and aviation, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Massa projected that Argentina will have an $8 billion trade deficit with China in 2022.

($1 = 7.0440 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Maximilian Heath; Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Adam Jourdan)

By Eliana Raszewski


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.81% 168.2892 Delayed Quote.42.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.15% 7.04562 Delayed Quote.10.67%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.22% 162.12 Delayed Quote.56.51%
Latest news "Economy"
01:31pHigh interest rates bring winter gloom to Canada's housing market
RE
01:30pChina complains over support for Taiwan at COP27 climate summit
RE
01:29pFactbox-Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards
RE
01:24pArgentina strikes $5 billion China currency swap extension
RE
01:24pU.S. SEC delays decision on ARK 21Shares spot bitcoin ETF to Jan. 27
RE
01:21pBeyonce leads Grammy nominees, ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Adele
RE
01:19pResearcher accused of spying for China seeks bail in Canada
RE
01:18pU.S. aviation sector calls for 5G wireless deadline extension
RE
01:17pJordan's economy posts faster growth despite global turmoil -IMF
RE
01:14pSpaceX in fundraising talks at $150 billion valuation - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANNUAL RESULTS 2021/22 (EARNINGS RELEASE)
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Roche, W.W. Grainger...
3Futures rise on U.S.-China talks, inflation data in focus
4FTX officials in contact with U.S. regulators - filing
5Quantafuel : Q3 presentation 2022

HOT NEWS