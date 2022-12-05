Argentina targets $100 bln in offshore savings with U.S. tax deal

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's
cash-strapped government will target some $100 billion in
savings held in U.S. bank accounts, in an effort to tax the
undeclared funds while boosting central bank reserves, part of a
tax deal inked with the United States on Monday.
The effort is part of a financial information exchange
agreement that will allow Buenos Aires and Washington to
automatically receive data on bank accounts held by their
citizens in both countries.
Argentina's tax agency, AFIP, has estimated that Argentines
are holding around $100 billion outside the country, in large
part to protect their savings from a depreciating peso currency.
Economy Minister Sergio Massa and U.S. Ambassador to
Argentina Marc Stanley formally signed the tax deal at an event
in the Argentine capital.
"We aren't looking to persecute anyone. We're looking for
something much simpler, that the Argentine who pays his or her
taxes, who complies with his or her obligations... is not
cheated by those who find ways to avoid them through tax
havens," said Massa.
Argentina's powerful economic chief described the deal as
"an act of strict tax justice" that will strengthen mutual trust
and cooperation.
Argentina hopes to tax the undeclared savings in order to
strengthen the central bank's scarce foreign reserves, needed to
pay massive debt obligations, as well as stimulate investment at
home that can boost an economy suffering sky-high inflation.
Separately, Massa also urged Congress to approve a bill that
the government will put forward to establish a money laundering
regime so that hidden accounts can be exposed.
