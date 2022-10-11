Argentina to apply new 25% duty on purchases in foreign currencies

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Argentina will charge a
new 25% refundable duty on all purchases made in foreign
currencies, a senior tax official said on Tuesday, as the
government aims to protect scarce hard currency reserves amid a
severe economic slump.
Faced with sky-high inflation and a slump in the local peso,
Argentina's government has sought to minimize strains on
dwindling U.S. dollar reserves needed to pay for costly energy
imports and debt payments alongside other priority spending.
The new duty, which can be refunded next year, goes into
effect on Wednesday, public revenues chief Carlos Castagneto
told reporters at a news briefing.
It will be added to a separate 45% levy and a 30% tax that
also seek to protect reserves, as the government looks to
discourage some spending that would force the central bank to
tap into its reserves.
Annual inflation in the South American country is seen
reaching 100% by the end of this year, while the tightly
controlled official exchange rate hovers around 150 pesos per
U.S. dollar, or half the value of the parallel black market rate
of around 300 pesos per greenback.
"We want to take care of the reserves to boost production
and job creation," said Castagneto.
He added that the 25% duty will apply to monthly purchases
worth $300 or more, used to buy foreign tourist trips, credit
card purchases for goods in foreign currencies, as well as
luxury goods.
Economy Minister Sergio Massa has sought to incentivize the
flow of U.S. dollars into central bank coffers and discourage
unnecessary outflows, in part to meet the terms of a $44 billion
debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, since taking the
job nearly three months ago.
The measure will affect only 7% of those who register
consumption in dollars with credit cards, sources from the
economy ministry said.
While millions of Argentines have credit cards, only 200,000
people spent more than $300 a month, according to August data
from the country's tax office.
(Reporting by Belen Liotti and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by
David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)