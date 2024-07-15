MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy ministry said on Sunday it will purchase just over $1.528 billion from the central bank to pay the total interest on the country's "Globales" and "Bonares" bonds due in January 2025.

The operation will use part of the financial surplus achieved in the first half of the year, which had accumulated to 2.3 trillion Argentine pesos ($2.5 billion) by May, according to the ministry.

($1 = 919.0000 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Tom Hogue)